Cards get first ACC Tournament win, 82-74 over Florida State

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (WAVE) - Louisville may have played it's way into the NCAA Tournament with a 82-74 win over Florida State on Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Cards closed the first half on a 27-5 run to turn a 17-14 deficit into a 41-22 halftime lead.

Ryan McMahon's three at the first half buzzer was the Cards sixth in the half. They hit 6-11 triples in the first 20 minutes.

The lead extended early in the second half. A Deng Adel steal turned into a VJ King dunk that put the Cards up 52-27 with 15:40 left.

Quentin Snider put UofL up 64-38 with a three-pointer with 11:34 left. The Ballard High School grad finished with 19 points.

Phil Cofer tried to shoot FSU back into the game. He hit three three-pointers in 1:43 of game time.

Mfiondu Kabengele got the Seminoles within eight at 76-68 with a slam with 3:50 remaining. UofL answered by going inside to Ray Spalding. The Trinity grad finished with 18 points.

The Cards are 20-12 and will now face #1 Virginia (28-2) on Thursday at 12 p.m. in a quarterfinal. UVA beat UofL twice in the regular season, a 74-64 win on January 31 in Charlottesville, and that 67-66 win a week ago. In that game UofL led by four with 0.9 seconds left, only to lose on a DeAndre Hunter three-pointer at the buzzer.

The UofL-Virginia game will televised on WAVE 3 News, along with the other three quarterfinals.

