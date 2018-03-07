Peyton Manning sells stake in more than two dozen Papa John's locations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - National Football League legend Peyton Manning has sold his stake in dozens of Papa John's pizza stores.

The pizza chain confirmed the Manning split from the 31 stores on Wednesday.

The former quarterback bought his stake in the Denver-area locations in 2012 while playing for the Broncos. Now, the locations have reportedly been sold to an existing franchisee that has stores in other major markets.

Manning's split is the latest in series of changes to the pizza chain's business dealings in the past year. Papa John's ended its NFL sponsorship in February. In 2017, the company blamed low sales numbers on the NFL's handling of players' National Anthem protests.

Manning will stay on board as an official spokesperson and brand ambassador for Papa John's.

