Billy Reed: Basketball gods put Virginia in way of UofL's NCAA Tournament hopes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Throughout this winter of our discontent, the progress of the University of Louisville basketball team and its coach with no experience has frequently been obscured by the ugly aftermath of the various scandals that have stained the university and its men's basketball program.

Everybody hates the NCAA. Fired coach Rick Pitino undermined the credibility of board chairman David Grissom and interim president Greg Postel. Friends and supporters of fired athletics director Tom Jurich accused the university of dismissing him without cause. And on and on, ad nauseam.

So much smoke, so much hatred, so much anger. And amidst it all, the courageous David Padgett, who had never been a head coach at any level, did his on-the-job training before an army of the toughest critics in college basketball. Along the way, he had to deal with the loss of two beloved family members, including his brother-in-law.

A graph of the season would resemble an electrocardiogram gone amok. Steep highs and equally steep lows. But somehow the team found a way to win just enough games to put itself on the NCAA Tournament "bubble" – that precarious place where nobody wants to be – heading into this week's Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After leading Florida State by 26, a definite high point on the electrocardiogram, the Cards went into one of their patented swoons in the last 10 minutes and let the Seminoles get within six. But this time they hung on to advance to a quarterfinal game against nationally top-ranked Virginia only a week after the Cavaliers had taken advantage of a Cards' meltdown unlike anything ever seen in the sport's history.

With less than a second to play, UofL held a four-point lead. The Cards lost. It was a sequence of events that will live in Cardinal Infamy, and to call the ending "improbable" doesn't begin to do justice to it. For Padgett and his players, it was crushing, embarrassing, humiliating, and inexplicable.

First, UofL's Darius Perry fouled Virginia's Ty Jerome on a desperation heave from almost midcourt. Jerome made the first two to cut the lead to two, but missed the third on purpose to give the Cavs the chance for a put-back.

Instead, Virginia was called for a lane violation, giving UofL the ball. Taking it out of bounds, all Deng Adel had to do was throw it high in the air and the game was over. Instead, he moved up the baseline and was called for a violation that gave the ball back to Virginia. At the very last tick of the clock, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter banked in a three-pointer for the victory.

And now, only seven days later, here they are again, the same two teams meeting on a neutral floor. One of three things will happen: (1) the Cards won't play as well as they did for 35 minutes and get beat by double digits; (2) they will pull another swoon and get beat in the closing seconds; or (3) they will find a way to redeem last week's nightmare and assure themselves an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament.

In a perfect world, the answer would be No. 3. This team has been forced to play through the ugliest season ever, with the least experienced coach to ever head a program so prominent. It has seen more empty seats in the KFC Yum! Center since the building was opened. It has heard itself and its coach pilloried on talk radio and hammered by the bloggers.

And finally, it has lost several games in the closing minutes, the ultimate indignity coming a week ago against the Cavaliers. If Padgett and his guys could somehow win this one, they immediately would become the national feel-good story of the season.

A loss would leave them on the bubble, subject to the whims and vagaries of basketball fate. They could back into the NCAA field if major upsets occur in other conferences. A spot in the NIT would be assured, of course, but would the coaches and players want to accept it? Nobody could blame them for politely refusing, considering the challenges they've been facing for six months.

Of course, Virginia also has been forced to live with a scandal of a different kind. It was in Charlottesville, after all, that a woman was killed last summer during a riot between civil-rights protesters on the one side, and Neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klansmen, and white supremacists on the other. I don't know if that affected any of the players, but it should have. It will surely be one of the themes if the Cavaliers make it to the Final Four.

I know what to expect from Virginia, as disciplined and consistent a team as there is, but I have no clue what to expect from UofL. The guys from the 502 area code – Ray Spalding, Quentin Snyder, and Dwayne Sutton – all are pretty solid. But the rest are, well, wild Cards. Not even Padgett knows what he's going to get from them from one game to the next.

All that's certain is that this wildly erratic, sometimes overlooked, and emotionally draining season will be defined, one way or another, by what happens against Virginia in the ACC semifinals.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

