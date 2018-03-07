American Turners to put on annual circus despite flood damage

Members of Turners are coming together to help clean up in the time for the show. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Despite the damage they have to clean up, the show will go on! (Source: WAVE 3 News)

American Turners on River Road was hit hard by the flood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Still cleaning up flood damage, the folks at American Turners on River Road are also preparing for their 68th annual fundraiser circus.

The show was delayed, but not canceled.

It helps that this year's Turner Circus is supposed to have a swampy feel -- with a Cajun theme of alligators escaping into New Orleans.

Some 175 local performers, aged 3 to 73, will take the stage dazzling the audience with trapeze, tightrope and juggling, among other feats.

"The show must go on," Cindy Law told us. "We got a lot more cleaning to do and a lot more work to do but the show must go on and we're going to get it done."

The Turner Circus runs on the weekends of March 16 and March 23. There are Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows, including evenings and matinees.

Advanced tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children seven and younger. At the door, tickets go up $5.

To buy tickets online, click or tap here.

