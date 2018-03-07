Help coming to hundreds of American Greetings employees who will lose jobs

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people who work in Nelson County recently found out they are losing their jobs.

American Greetings, a card manufacturer, announced they will be closing their Bardstown plant.



American Greetings opened in Bardstown in 1984. The plant is one of the top three employers in Nelson County. Because of its reach, nearly 450 people will be out of work.

"I have several friends who have worked there a long time," John Kelley, co-owner of the Old Talbott Tavern, said.

Many of the employees who will lose their jobs eat at the Old Talbott Tavern or go shopping at Shaq & Coco. Those businesses fear how the plant's closing will impact their sales.

"You stop eating out and you watch what you spend," Cindy Ballard, manager at Shaq & Coco, said. "It certainly will have an affect I think for us as a town as a whole."



Kim Huston, President of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency, said the organization was worried when the company announced they were going to do layoffs because American Greetings lost a contract with Dollar Tree. That, coupled with the digital world, has changed the greeting card industry.

"We have always feared this day would come but we didn't anticipate it to come this early," Huston said. "How many people send more emails to people right now, digital greeting cards, or e-vites than they do buy a card, sign it, pay for postage and mail it. It's changing."

Because so many lives will be changing, Huston said NCEDA will be helping the community.

"[We] will be working with these employees," Huston said. "I'm looking at additional training, maybe going back to school, and then we will be hosting job fairs within the facility."

The city is optimistic that folks who will be losing their jobs will find employment at other local businesses that are expanding and growing. That includes distilleries, Thai Summit, and Takigawa Corporation, which will breaking ground soon. There is also job potential in Bullitt County.

American Greetings will close the Bardstown plant in February 2019.

