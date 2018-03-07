Old Talbott Tavern commemorates 20 years since damaging fire

The historic beacon is a bed and breakfast, as well as a restaurant and bourbon bar. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

An electrical fire sparked at Old Talbott Tavern in 1998. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Wednesday marked an anniversary for a historical beacon in the heart of Bardstown.

On March 7, 1998 an electrical fire sparked at Old Talbott Tavern, located on W Stephen Foster Avenue. Both the upstairs and downstairs sustained damages.

Old Talbott reopened in November 1999 and has been welcoming travelers steadily since.

