McDonald's flips arches to celebrate women

A McDonald’s location in Lynwood, CA, has flipped its arches as part of a broader company campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Source: McDonald’s)

(RNN) – McDonald’s fans will soon see a major, if brief, change to its iconic golden arches.

One McDonald’s location in Lynwood, CA, has already flipped its arches from the “M” for “McDonald’s” to a “W” for “women” in anticipation of International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Saw this McDonald’s sign upside down in Lynwood. ???????? pic.twitter.com/MFrf4rudzi — Reuben Hernandez (@reuben81691) March 7, 2018

It’s the start of a women-centric marketing campaign the fast-food chain will embark on Thursday by flipping its logo upside-down on all its social media channels, including Twitter and Instagram.

One-hundred restaurants across the nation also will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers,” according to a company statement sent to Business Insider.

"In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants," said Wendy Lewis, McDonald's global chief diversity officer, in the statement.

Consumers also can expect companies beside McDonald’s to celebrate gender equality on International Women’s Day.

In recent years, Brawny paper towels has celebrated the day by replacing the familiar flannel-wearing man on its packaging with a woman. Johnnie Walker also has released a limited edition “Jane Walker” label for March, with some of its profits going toward women’s causes.

