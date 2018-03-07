Henderson police investigating deadly crash

I-65 Northbound was closed from mile markers 116.5 to 117 for debris clean up.More >>
Snow showers can be expected throughout the morning.
A bakery operation more than a century old got a visit from Vice President Mike Pence in Versailles, Kentucky on Wednesday.
The Old Forester Distillery on Main Street is now just months from opening. The $45 million project is looking at opening this summer.
Taylor Nicole Bailey is a suspect in the death of Deion Kennedy, 20, according to Louisville Metro Police.
