Henderson police investigating deadly crash

Henderson police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened just before noon Wednesday on Madison Street.

Police say a driver crossed the center and hit another vehicle head-on.

The impact caused the car to roll backward, hitting a dump truck. The driver of the car that crossed the center died from their injuries.

The other driver, 45-year-old Delbert Estes, was taken to the hospital.

The name of the victim hasn't been released yet.

The road was closed for two hours while crews investigated the crash.

