Name of man killed in Henderson crash released

The name of the person who died in a crash in Henderson has been released.

It happened just before noon Wednesday on Madison Street.

Police say 77-year-old James Patterson, of Henderson, was heading west on Madison when he crossed the center and hit another vehicle head-on. The impact caused Patterson's car to roll backward and hit a dump truck.

Patterson died from his injuries.

The other driver, 45-year-old Delbert Estes, was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed for two hours while crews investigated the crash.

