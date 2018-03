By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL=

State Tournament=

Sweet 16=

Elizabethtown 62, Bowling Green 41

Mercer Co. 55, Murray 44

Owensboro Catholic 56, Johnson Central 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.