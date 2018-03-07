Bullitt County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning in regards to a circulating phone scam.

The department made the announcement on Wednesday.

The caller has reportedly identified himself as several members of the department staff - including Scotty McGaha, Lt. Michael Cook or Michael Cook with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Guns removed from home of man accused in Indiana church threat

+ IN deputy's suspected shooter says he has 'no remorse'

+ Group restores, transforms old furniture to help local kids in need

The caller tells victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. Police said victims have also been told an urgent court action has been filed against them.

In order to avoid the arrest, the caller tells victims they must send money for fines and court costs through a Green Dot cash card. One individual has been scammed out of $1,475, according to police.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said they would never solicit money over the phone for fines and court costs. Anyone who receives a call of this nature has been encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (502) 955-7804.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.