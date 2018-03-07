Lincoln Elem. welcomes new JCPS superintendent

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was honored Wednesday night with a reception at LPAS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Young musicians welcomed the new Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent to the job Wednesday night.

Marty Pollio was honored with a reception at the Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School.

Students played songs, as school staff and others in the community got a chance to meet the new leader.

Pollio said he's proud of his new title, but mostly excited to begin impacting how students learn.

"It's surreal in a way," Pollio said. "Being around these people for my entire career, then coming and having this many people here celebrate you. It's an honor."

Pollio was hired as the superintendent of the district about a month ago. He was named interim superintendent of JCPS in May 2017.

