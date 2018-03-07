Gov. Bevin joins business, community leaders to talk west Louisville growth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Matt Bevin joined state and local leaders on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve west Louisville.

The non-partisan event took place at Caudill Seed, a plant located in the Portland neighborhood at 15th and Main streets.

90 business owners, non-profit directors, restaurateurs, and other various business-related stakeholders were in attendance, focused on economic redevelopment needs for west Louisville.

Governor Bevin made a verbal commitment to lead the state in encouraging businesses and individuals to get involved in the betterment of the community.

"Are we going to be a community that welcomes those that come out of the graciousness of their heart to help us because they want us to be a model?," Bevin said. "Because if we can do it so can other people. I say we should to that, and that would be my commitment from the state end's standpoint - to make sure that all dollars that can be marshaled, can be marshaled."

Governor Bevin also called for support from area employers, which he said could be the catalyst in making the community a more attractive location for businesses to invest and create jobs.

Caudill Seed employs about 100 people. The co-owner of the company, Dan Caudill, served as the meeting's host, echoing the importance of investment in west Louisville in his statements.

"Many of our employees walk to work or ride bicycles or ride the bus and they’re great," Caudill said. "Our company believes west Louisville’s time has come, and we want to encourage the community’s growth."

Governor Bevin also took questions from attendees about education, workforce training, and infrastructure.

