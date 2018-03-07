Vice President praises tax cuts in Kentucky

VERSAILLES, KY (WAVE) - A bakery operation more than a century old got a visit from Vice President Mike Pence in Versailles, Kentucky on Wednesday.

More Than A Bakery started back in the 1850s in Richmond, Indiana. The business now sits on 100 acres in Versailles. The plant may soon be making more cookies, crackers and crumbs.

President Bill Quigg has hopes for major expansion, which he credits to the recent tax cuts passed by Congress. Those cuts were being touted by The America First organization.

Vice President Mike Pence referenced crumbs of a different kind. He reminded the crowd that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the bonus checks many companies gave after the tax cuts, "crumbs."

Pence said $1,000 or more to middle America families is not crumbs.

He also pointed to the expansion at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. Toyota will invest $1.3 billion in the plant, which has more than 8,000 employees.

"Because of the president you supported, because of the agenda you supported, growth is back, confidence is back and America is back," Pence said.

On stage with the Vice President -- beer, not bourbon getting the spotlight.

Daniel Harrison of Country Boy Brewing in Lexington explained how the new tax law has helped, not only with immediate breaks for buying new equipment, but an excise tax on barrels of beer now cut in half.

"We can take those dollars and go ahead and appropriate those for reinvestment into the company -- buying another tank, buying some more kegs, hard assets for the company to be able to grow our business," Harrison explained.

Pence gave credit to President Trump for cutting regulations he said cost small businesses time and money.

"For every rule they've put in place, with the help of Congress, we've repealed 22 pieces of regulation," he told the crowd.

Pence also said the Trump administration will continue to crack down on what it sees as unfair trade practices. Opponents of Trump's plan believe it could lead other countries to impose a tariff on overseas shipments of Kentucky bourbon.

