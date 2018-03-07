19-year-old woman charged with murder of man in Walmart parking lot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 19-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with a murder and robbery that took place more than six months ago.

Taylor Nicole Bailey is a suspect in the death of Deion Kennedy, 20, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Kennedy was killed in August of 2017 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Outer Loop.

At the time of his death, Kennedy's family told us he went to Walmart with his girlfriend to sell a gun to someone in the parking lot.

During that transaction, his family believed someone in the car that came to meet them fired several shots into his car, killing Kennedy.

Police had a person of interest after the crime, but never identified that person.

Six months after his death, Bailey was arrested.

She is being held in LMDC without bail. She is due in court for arraignment Thursday, at which time her bond will be set.

