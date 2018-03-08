TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane closed on I-65 N in Bullitt County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane closed on I-65 N in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – All lanes have been cleared for traffic except for the fast lane on I-65 Northbound in Bullitt County.

The roadway was closed early Thursday morning due to multiple crashes Thursday morning. 

The wrecks were reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. due to ice on the roadway. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

I-65 Northbound was closed from mile markers 116.5 to 117 for debris clean up; this is near KY 480 Cedar Grove Road.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly