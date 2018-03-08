Police: Man slashed victim's throat in Elizabethtown hotel room

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A man was charged with attempted murder after police said he slashed another man’s throat in a hotel room.

The incident was reported at the Kentucky Cardinal Inn, located at 642 East Dixie Avenue, around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas.

Thomas said the suspect, Derrick Butterworth, 21, of Elizabethtown, and the victim got into a physical altercation and Butterworth slashed the victim’s throat with a knife then fled.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Thomas said as of Thursday the victim was listed in stable condition.

Butterworth was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with attempted murder.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.