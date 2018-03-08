Video doorbell thwarts theft attempt in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Surveillance video taken from an Old Louisville home shows an alarming scene unfold on the front porch.

The video was taken on West Ormsby Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The footage was captured on a Ring video system, an increasingly popular safety device that allows homeowners to see who is on their front porch.

In the video, the suspect is seen picking up an item from the porch, then throws it at the home.

LMPD was notified, but the suspect ran away before police arrived.

Councilman David James is expected to address the recent crime in Old Louisville, and WAVE 3 News safety and security expert D'Shawn Johnson will talk about the effectiveness of video doorbells.

