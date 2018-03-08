LIST: St. Patrick's Day Parade street closures

There were 171 total applicants at the beginning of the reviewing process.More >>
Jeremiah Carter, now 16, was among several young suspects in the parade shooting two years ago.More >>
The parade will begin at Baxter and Broadway before traveling down the Baxter/Bardstown Road corridor.More >>
Thursday is the last day the ACC Tournament will be shown on WAVE 3 News, but some programming changes extend into the weekend.More >>
Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Ericka Fouch to 15 years in jail and 3 years of a suspended sentence Thursday for her role in the train crash that killed her two children in June of 2017.More >>
