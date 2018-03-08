St. Patrick's Parade street closures

Celebrate all things Irish and green at this year's St. Patrick's Parade. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 45th annual St. Patrick's Parade is quickly approaching. With the fun comes numerous road closures in the Highlands.

Over 100 units are expected for this year's parade which will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

The parade will begin at Baxter and Broadway before traveling down the Baxter/Bardstown Road corridor.

Saturday's street closings are as follows according to Louisville Metro Police:

12 pm - 5 pm : Southside of Cherokee Parkway from Bardstown Road to Cherokee Road

12 pm - 7 pm Broadway from Barret Avenue to Baxter Avenue Rubel Avenue from Benton Avenue to Rogers Street St. Anthony Place from Mercy Way to Broadway Bardstown Road from Highland Avenue to Windsor Place Barret Avenue from Broadway to Baxter Avenue

12 pm - 8 pm Baxter Avenue from Broadway to Highland Avenue



According to Louisville Metro Government's website, the following cross streets will close just ahead of the lead unit (approximately 3:00 pm) and reopen immediately after the last unit passes (approximately 5:00 pm).

Cherokee Road at Baxter; Breckinridge Street at Baxter;

Christy Avenue at Baxter; Morton Avenue at Baxter;

Bardstown Road at Highland Avenue; Grinstead Drive east of Bardstown;

Winter Avenue west of Bardstown Road; Lucia Avenue West of Bardstown Road; Beechwood Avenue west of Bardstown Road;

Longest Avenue east of Bardstown Road to Windsor Place.

The Grand Marshal will be the Irish Person of the Year who was selected by AOH (Ancient Order of Hibernians) officers and members.

