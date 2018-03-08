AP source: Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

AP source: Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami ... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami ...
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File). FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. ... (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File). FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. ...

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Jarvis Landry is now under contract with the Miami Dolphins, easing the path to a potential trade.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag Thursday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced it.

The Dolphins have been shopping Landry, and the procedural move allows them to trade him as early as next Wednesday, when the NFL's new year begins.

Miami gave Landry the franchise tag last month. He made $894,000 last season, when he led the NFL with 112 catches.

Landry has said he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, and they said they wanted him back. But the parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal, and Landry's volatile personality has become a cause for concern in Miami.

The franchise tag allows Landry to sign an offer sheet with another team. The Dolphins could match that offer, and if Landry leaves, they would receive two first-round picks from his new team.

More likely is another team working out a contract extension with Landry and then trading for him.

He has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and has 400 career receptions, a record for a fourth-year player.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study finds false stories travel way faster than the truth

    Study finds false stories travel way faster than the truth

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-03-08 19:14:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-03-09 03:24:35 GMT
    The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth. (Source: Twitter)The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth. (Source: Twitter)
    The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth. (Source: Twitter)The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth. (Source: Twitter)

    The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

    More >>

    The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

    More >>

  • Mississippi close to having most-restrictive abortion law

    Mississippi close to having most-restrictive abortion law

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:02 AM EST2018-03-08 08:02:16 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:48 PM EST2018-03-09 02:48:21 GMT
    A Mississippi proposal aims to test the US Supreme Court's limits on how soon a state can restrict abortion.More >>
    A Mississippi proposal aims to test the US Supreme Court's limits on how soon a state can restrict abortion.More >>

  • State lawmakers, White House talk action on sanctuary cities

    State lawmakers, White House talk action on sanctuary cities

    Thursday, March 8 2018 3:55 PM EST2018-03-08 20:55:21 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-03-09 02:49:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a banner to welcome immigrants is viewed through a fisheye lens over the main entrance to the Denver City and County Building. Four lawmakers from Colorado are meeting with off...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, a banner to welcome immigrants is viewed through a fisheye lens over the main entrance to the Denver City and County Building. Four lawmakers from Colorado are meeting with off...
    Four Colorado lawmakers are bringing to the White House their ideas on punishing so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration officials.More >>
    Four Colorado lawmakers are bringing to the White House their ideas on punishing so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration officials.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly