Top-ranked Virginia beats UofL 75-58 in ACC Tournament

(WAVE) - UofL's NCAA Tournament fate now rests with the selection committee.

The Cards fell short on Thursday in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal against No. 1 Virginia. The Cavaliers won it, 75-58.

The Cards fell to 20-13 and will wait until Sunday night to find out if they have done enough to earn a spot in the field of 68.

Just one week after a dramatic UVA comeback in the KFC Yum! Center, scoring five points in the final 0.9 seconds in a 67-66 win, Virginia led by as many as 17 in the first half of this one. A Kyle Guy three-pointer with 3:22 left in the first half made it 36-19.

The Cards closed the half on an 8-2 run and trailed 38-27 at the break.

A Jordan Nwora dunk with 8:55 left got UofL to within four at 56-52, but Virginia answered with a 10-2 run to close it out. UofL went more than eight minutes without a field goal.

Ray Spalding led UofL with 16 points.

Virginia improves to 29-2 and advances to an ACC Tournament semifinal on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.