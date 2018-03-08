Potential UofL president pool narrowed down to 10 applicants

Big questions loom for University of Louisville fans. For example, are they looking at the NCAA or the NIT?More >>
Big questions loom for University of Louisville fans. For example, are they looking at the NCAA or the NIT?More >>
There were 171 total applicants at the beginning of the reviewing process.More >>
There were 171 total applicants at the beginning of the reviewing process.More >>
Jeremiah Carter, now 16, was among several young suspects in the parade shooting two years ago.More >>
Jeremiah Carter, now 16, was among several young suspects in the parade shooting two years ago.More >>
The parade will begin at Baxter and Broadway before traveling down the Baxter/Bardstown Road corridor.More >>
The parade will begin at Baxter and Broadway before traveling down the Baxter/Bardstown Road corridor.More >>
Thursday is the last day the ACC Tournament will be shown on WAVE 3 News, but some programming changes extend into the weekend.More >>
Thursday is the last day the ACC Tournament will be shown on WAVE 3 News, but some programming changes extend into the weekend.More >>