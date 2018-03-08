Potential UofL president pool narrowed down to 10 applicants

The board narrowed down the presidential pool from 50 to 10 applicants on Thursday. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The process to name the University of Louisville's next president has moved one step closer.

The Board of Trustees narrowed the applicant list down to from 50 to 10 names during a meeting on Thursday morning.

There were 171 total applicants at the beginning of the reviewing process.

Next, the top 10 candidates will each be brought in for an in-person, 90-minute interview. This process is expected to take a few weeks.

"The pool looks excellent," board member Bonita Black said. "It was naturally diverse by gender, racial, ethnic background, experience. We were really pleased with the pool we got."

The board members will not release the names of the top ten applicants, nor will they confirm or deny if Interim President Greg Postel is in this group.

The board plans to make the final choice for UofL's next president by the end of May.

