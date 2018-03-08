KY judge accused of using inmates to work on rebuilding church

A building in the area of Silver Street and Main Street in New Albany caught fire on Thursday.More >>
A building in the area of Silver Street and Main Street in New Albany caught fire on Thursday.More >>
On Thursday morning, the Urban League lined up a job fair for senior graduates of the Urban Seniors Job Program (USJP).More >>
On Thursday morning, the Urban League lined up a job fair for senior graduates of the Urban Seniors Job Program (USJP).More >>
Police reports showed Oscar Kays was pulled over by Trooper Morgenn Evans in December for a traffic stop when he fired at Evans.More >>
Police reports showed Oscar Kays was pulled over by Trooper Morgenn Evans in December for a traffic stop when he fired at Evans.More >>
The money will go to APRON, Inc., a non-profit made of industry owners and workers that aims to support food and beverage workers in times of financial crisis.More >>
The money will go to APRON, Inc., a non-profit made of industry owners and workers that aims to support food and beverage workers in times of financial crisis.More >>
On Thursday, Public Works started the annual campaign to repair potholes throughout Jefferson County.More >>
On Thursday, Public Works started the annual campaign to repair potholes throughout Jefferson County.More >>