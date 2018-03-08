Teen accused in Pegasus Parade shooting charged with murder in unrelated case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville teen accused in a shooting that ended the city's beloved Pegasus Parade in 2016 is now facing a murder charge in an unrelated case.

Jeremiah Carter, now 16, was among several young suspects in the parade shooting two years ago. He was on home-incarceration related to that case when he allegedly killed a man named Kontar Roberson, 37, back in October.

Roberson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Carter has been charged with murder and if he's convicted, he could spend a minimum of 20 years in prison, or a maximum of life behind bars.

