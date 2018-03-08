Teen accused in Pegasus Parade shooting & murder cut off his ankle bracelet

This was the scene of Kontar Roberson's murder in October of 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

Two teens were shot during the 2016 Pegasus Parade. They did survive. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville teen accused in a shooting that ended the city's beloved Pegasus Parade in 2016 now faces a murder charge in an unrelated case.

Jeremiah Carter, now 16, was among several young suspects involved in the parade shooting two years ago. He pleaded guilty to those charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup

In October, 2017, Carter was on home-incarceration awaiting sentencing on the parade shooting when he was arrested again for the murder of Kontar Roberson, 37.

Roberson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

WAVE 3 News Investigative Reporter Natalia Martinez was with LMPD's 9th mobile division in September, 2017 when they pulled up on a stolen car while a teen on home incarceration was talking to the driver.

That teen was Jeremiah Carter.

Former Jefferson County Judge David Holton served two rounds in juvenile court, from 2009 to 2010 and 2016 to 2017. He described a truth the public doesn't get to see unless a teen is charged as an adult. In his second go-around, he noticed a trend.

"More kids with guns than when I was there in 2009 and 2010," Holton said.

Add to that list robberies, carjackings and murders.

PREVIOUS STORIES ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teens: Pegasus Parade shooting was over gang beef

+ Victim identified, teen charged in 23rd St. deadly shooting

+ Bigger, badder guns collected off the streets of Louisville

According to numbers obtained by WAVE 3 News, 30 juveniles were arrested for murder since 2015 -- 16 of them in 2017 alone. Another 511 juveniles were arrested since 2015 for weapons charges, and 390 juveniles have been charged with robbery, which is considered a violent crime.

Carter was 14-years-old when he shot two others during the Pegasus Parade. He said the guns used by himself and a co-defendant were stolen.

Despite his guilty plea in the parade shooting, Carter was allowed out on home incarceration.

Holton did not want to criticize the decision of another judge, and said no one has a crystal ball to predict if a suspect will re-offend again. However, he explained that he did not offer home incarceration to a teen who shot someone else.

"That would not have been common in my court room, I can tell you that," Holton said.

WAVE 3 News also found out that on the day of Roberson's murder, Carter had cut off his monitoring ankle bracelet.

Police got a 911 call about the shooting close to Carter's home. Detectives said Carter was arguing with Robinson when he shot and killed him, then told his mom not to call 911.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teen charged with boyfriend's murder granted bond reduction, released

+ Video doorbell thwarts theft attempt in Old Louisville

+ Henryville mom gets 15 years for crash that killed her children

Holton said in the cases of teen murderers, two lives are lost.

"It was very sad to see a young woman or a young man brought in front of me," he said.

Carter has been charged with murder and if he's convicted, he could spend a minimum of 20 years in prison, or a maximum of life behind bars.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.