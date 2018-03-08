Cards fans think they're in the Big Dance, just barely

UofL fans gathered at Drake's on Thursday, and despite the loss, many think the Cards will still get into the NCAA Tournament. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Big questions loom for University of Louisville fans.

For example, are they looking at the NCAA or the NIT?

For now, they are holding out hope for Selection Sunday after Wednesday's defeat of Florida State got the Cards to 20 wins.

What a difference 24 hours makes in a first half, however. While UofL dominated FSU early Wednesday, Thursday's game against top-ranked Virginia had the Cards trailing in most of the first half with the exception of a few bright spots early on.

"They started out the first three or four minutes, moving the ball really well," said Cards fan John Cook, who was taking the game in at Drake's in St. Matthews.

Added fellow fan Dylan Sweazy: "It could have been better. It was not like yesterday's first half."

"I feel like the basketball gods are looking down at us, and I'm hoping they're setting up the best Cinderella story there is," said another fan, Jerri Richard.

Maybe the set-up includes Thursday's 75-58 loss to the nation's No. 1 Cavaliers. The Cards battled back in the second half, cutting their deficit to just four points, 56-52, with just under nine minutes to play, but they would eventually unravel.

Fans won't know if the Cards are in until Sunday's NCAA Selection Show rolls around. Sweazy said he thinks they're in.

"Of course, we're going, we're going," he said.

Fan Lisa Williams wasn't quite as confident.

"I hope so," she said. "I hope so; we'll be here to cheer them on.:

Added Cook: "I think it's still a bubble; we didn't do well against top-50 teams and I'm not going to say it's guaranteed. Normally 20 wins is, but at this point, the way the season has gone, it could go either way."

If not, fans are promising they'll be at the KFC Yum! Center for an NIT game that acting Athletic Director Vince Tyra said the team would play in if the Cards don't make the NCAA tournament.

Lisa Williams said she'll buy at ticket.

"Absolutely," she said. "I've traveled to many places. I even traveled to see (the Cards) in the NIT one time in New York, so yes."

