Bullitt County superintendent honored for work within district, community

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The superintendent for Bullitt County Public Schools has been honored for his years of work within the district.

During the Kentucky School Board Association's annual conference in early March, the F.L. Dupree Outstanding Superintendent Award went to Dr. Keith Davis.

Davis has served as a middle school assistant principal and principal for the district in years past, and is cited a leader in the implementation of a number of science and academic programs.

Among those programs is the Bullitt Advanced Math and Science Program, or BAMS, and Discovery School, which provide accelerated math and science-focused programs for middle school students.

The decision to award the Dupree Award to Davis was in the hands of former recipients. Davis donated the accompanying $5,000 gift to Shepherdsville Elementary School to enhance the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, curriculum.

