Young UofL fan gets early birthday present courtesy of NBA star Donovan Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (WAVE) - Jaden Wagner turns 11 on April 27. He got his birthday present a month and a half early.

Moments after scoring 20 points in a 104-84 Jazz win over the Indiana Pacers, former UofL star Donovan Mitchell sought out Jaden in the crowd, pulled his #45 Jazz jersey over his head and handed it to him.

"I'm a really big fan and he's from my hometown so it's just really great to see him play in the NBA," Jaden said. Jaden's dad, Joey Wagner, is a friend of Mitchell's.

"Joey has always looked out for me when I was at Louisville, and I've known his son. There's a few pictures of me back playing with him before games at Louisville, but yeah I just felt like, I missed his birthday text or video, so I felt like I should make up for it," Mitchell said.

Jaden knows that the jersey could increase in value in the near future. Mitchell is averaging 19.8 points a game is one of the favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

"If he becomes Rookie of the Year, this thing could be worth a lot, but I'm keeping this, I'm not selling this," Jaden said emphatically.

