Federal lawsuit filed in death of Muhlenberg Co. inmate

A federal lawsuit was filed in the 2017 death of Harold Waymon English at the Muhlenberg County Jail.

We picked up that lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Owensboro. It names Daviess County, the detention center, Jailer Mark Curry, the medical director, and corrections officers.

English died in June 2017 while he was in custody at the Daviess County Detention Center. He was in a detox cell.

English was arrested for possessing meth.

Court documents allege there were violations of his civil rights. His attorneys say he also didn't have sufficient access to water and was forced to drink from the toilet.

The lawsuit alleges employees failed to take him to a hospital to get treatment.

The suit also says two employees failed to perform in-person surveillance of English every 20 minutes.

English's family is blaming the death on the defendant's actions and inactions.

We reached out to the jailer, but he did not comment.

We were not able to get in touch with the English family.

