4th grader struck by car in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fourth-grade student has been hit by a car at Aspen Avenue and W Pages Lane in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

JCPS confirmed that a fourth grader was hit by a car while leaving a school bus.

Metrosafe said it happened at 4:23 p.m..

EMS is responding and transporting the victim now. JCPS said the student was transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

