Jefferson County pothole repair blitz begins

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Good news for drivers in Jefferson County: The pothole repair blitz has begun.

On Thursday, Public Works started the annual campaign to repair roads throughout Jefferson County.

The end of winter signals the start of paving season in Louisville, Public Works said.

Last year, crews repaired more than 46,000 potholes. That number was down compared to 2016, when 68,000 potholes were fixed.

There are three ways to report a pothole: By using the hashtag #502pothole on Twitter, filling out a form on the city website or by calling Metro Call via 311 or 574-5000. Metro Call can also be reached by email at metro.call@louisvilleky.gov.

