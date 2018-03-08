Concert series raising funds for flood-affected riverfront restaurants

Police reports showed Oscar Kays was pulled over by Trooper Morgenn Evans in December for a traffic stop when he fired at Evans.More >>
The money will go to APRON, Inc., a non-profit made of industry owners and workers that aims to support food and beverage workers in times of financial crisis.More >>
On Thursday, Public Works started the annual campaign to repair potholes throughout Jefferson County.More >>
Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Ericka Fouch to 15 years in jail and 3 years of a suspended sentence on Thursday for her role in the train crash that killed her two children in June 2017.More >>
A pedestrian has been hit by a car at Aspen Avenue and W Pages Lane in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.More >>
