Concert series raising funds for flood-affected riverfront restaurants

Riverfront restaurants like River Road BBQ continue to clean up after the floods. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A riverfront restaurant owner has a plan to help other restaurants impacted by late February flooding.

Chef John Varanese of River House Restaurant & Raw Bar announced Thursday he would raise donations for damaged restaurants through a series of concerts.

The money will go to APRON, Inc., a non-profit made of industry owners and workers that aims to support food and beverage workers in times of financial crisis.

"I really felt bad for my hourly staff that were struggling to pay bills," Varanese said. "And it really hit me when I went back to see how lucky we were because we're sitting up by the hill. We didn't have flood damage and I knew what I went through for 10 days, of the struggles that I had, to see that my friends and my neighbors had a lot more ahead of them."

The relief festivities begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Levee with a performance by Laurie Jane and the 45's. Wax Factory will play on Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Kirby’s Dreamland is scheduled to perform on Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Varanese and his staff will deliver food and bottled water to restaurants and workers impacted by the flood on Friday.

