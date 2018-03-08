Trial reset for man charged with shooting, trying to kill ISP tr - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trial reset for man charged with shooting, trying to kill ISP trooper

By Rachael Krause, Multi Media Journalist
Connect
Oscar Kays (Source: ISP) Oscar Kays (Source: ISP)
(Source: Rachael Krause/ WAVE 3 News) (Source: Rachael Krause/ WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The trial for the man charged with shooting and attempting to kill an Indiana State Trooper has been delayed.

Police reports showed Oscar Kays was pulled over by Trooper Morgenn Evans in December for a traffic stop when he fired at Evans. Evans was shot in the head but was able to return fire and request the backup that later led to Kays’ arrest.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: ISP identifies trooper, suspect involved in traffic stop shooting

An April 3 trial date was originally scheduled for Kays. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said that will be delayed because the mental competency evaluation ordered for Kays has not yet been completed.

The trial was reset for August 21.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly