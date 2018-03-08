Teen charged with boyfriend's murder granted bond reduction, released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 19-year-old woman charged with murder and robbery had her bond greatly reduced in her first appearance before a judge Thursday.

Taylor Nicole Bailey was being held on a $250,000 bond for her involvement in the murder of her former boyfriend, Deion Kennedy, 20.

Kennedy was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart on Outer Loop in August of 2017.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup

Bailey's arrest report states she and Kennedy went to the Walmart to sell a gun, but during the course of the sale, attempted to rob the purchaser.

Kennedy pointed the gun at the person who came to buy it, when a friend of that person saw what was happening and shot and killed Kennedy, according to police.

Because police believe Bailey and Kennedy were attempting to commit a robbery when he was killed, Bailey was charged with his murder.

In court Thursday, Bailey's lawyer told a different story.

He told the judge Bailey and Kennedy wanted to sell the gun so they could get money to move in together. The lawyer said they were not trying to rob the purchaser, but in fact that person tried to rob them. Bailey's account is that the person they were selling the gun to shot and killed Kennedy while robbing them.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 19-year-old woman charged with murder of man in Walmart parking lot

Police did question Bailey at the time of the crime, but she was not charged until nearly six months later. Her lawyer argued the police narrative on her arrest slip comes from the person who was trying to rob Bailey and Kennedy. He called that person a suspect, not a victim.

Judge Sean Delahanty appeared sympathetic to Bailey, and talked to her mother and step father via video about what they could afford to pay to get her out of jail.

"I can get everything that I have," Bailey's mother the judge.

"Well what might that be?" Judge Delahanty asked. "Right now she has a $250,000 bond. I don't know if you all own any real estate."

"We own our home," Bailey's mother said. "We will put our deed on the line."

Her mother also said Bailey lives at home and is currently attending school.

After that conversation, the judge reduced her bond to $10,000, allowing her family to post property to cover it and awarded Bailey bail credit.

>> RAW VIDEO: Judge, prosecutor spar over bond for teen charged with murder

The county prosecutor objected to her bond being lowered, due to the serious nature of her charges.

"You think she's a threat to the rest of the world?" Judge Delahanty aggressively asked the prosecutor. "You think she's going to go out and kill somebody else?"

The prosecutor maintained that because she is charged with murder and robbery, her bond should be higher to match those charges.

In the end, the judge had the final say and her bond was reduced to $10,000 with bail credit. She has been released from jail.

Bailey is due back in court March 19.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.