New Albany firefighters stop blaze at historic Moser Tannery

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The historic Moser Tannery building in New Albany caught fire on Thursday, with heavy fire and smoke at the scene.

The iconic Moser Tannery dates to 1895; the brick structures were built in 1901.

A call came into the New Albany Fire Department (NAPD) of a structure fire in the area of Silver Street and Main Street at 6:42 p.m., NAPD said.

Fire crews arrived three minutes later. They found the story-and-a-half building aflame, with thick smoke surrounding the blaze.

NAPD said it took firefighters 25 minutes to gain control of the fire. The building is reported as vacant, and no one was hurt.

It is unclear how the fire started, officials said. Investigators were dispatched to the scene to begin their investigation.

