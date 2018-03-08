Urban League helps Louisville seniors find jobs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Urban League called Thursday just another busy day: A job fair for seniors, orientation for an urban skilled-trades pipeline and help preparing tax returns.

On Thursday morning, the Urban League lined up a job fair for senior graduates of the Urban Seniors Job Program (USJP). Fifty-five graduates of the program got the chance to meet with a dozen employers, including UPS, Indigo Hotel and Kroger.

The USJP prepares seniors age 55 and over to re-enter the workforce with permanent part-time employment.

On average, USJP participants spend two years updating workforce skills. They also research jobs that match their talents, passions and abilities, the Urban League said in a statement.

"What we find very often for these clients is they are looking for part-time employment and as they go out and look for these opportunities they seem to be very limited," Center for Workforce Development Director Dr. Wylette Williams said. "It can be discouraging for our clients looking for part-time employment that pays a decent wage, so we saw this as a prime opportunity."

The Urban League also conducted orientation for future workers in the Urban Skilled Trades Pipeline Program at 10 a.m.. Participants in the seven week program work to get construction and first aid certifications.

And at lunchtime -- help for people on preparing their tax returns.

