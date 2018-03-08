Kentucky Attorney General sues another opioid distributor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general has filed another lawsuit against a pharmaceutical distributor that he blames for the state's opioid addiction problems.

With the suit against AmerisourceBergen, Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office has sued distributors responsible for supplying 85 percent of the state's opioids.

The suit filed Thursday accuses AmerisourceBergen of unfair and deceptive practices for excessively distributing opioids. It says the distributor failed to report suspiciously large drug volumes to state and federal authorities.

Beshear says the company is presumed to supply nearly 32 percent of the state's opioids.

AmerisourceBergen says it's doing its part to prevent diversion of opioids without interfering in doctors' decisions. It says it refuses service to customers deemed diversion risks.

Beshear's office made similar claims in suits against distributors Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.