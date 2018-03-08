Drug forfeiture money providing car seats to southern Indiana families

The Safe Kids program is all over the United States, including in Harrison County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An organization in Harrison County has plans to take money from crimes and put it toward helping kids.

It's part of the Safe Kids program. With help from the Harrison County prosecutor, proceeds taken from drug dealers will be used to provide car seats for families who need them.

This weekend the group plans to give away 100 car seats to parents who participate in a safety clinic.

"Whether it's shooting documentaries, whether it's giving scholarships and car seats, in Harrison County we make a concerted effort to take drug forfeiture money and truly not just benefit law enforcement but benefit the community as a whole," Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday at the Harrison County Justice Center.

More information on Safe Kids can be found here.

