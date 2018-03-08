Drug forfeiture money providing car seats to southern Indiana families

Taylor Nicole Bailey, 19, was being held on a $250,000 bond for her involvement in the murder of her former boyfriend, Deion Kennedy, 20.More >>
With help from the Harrison County prosecutor, proceeds taken from drug dealers will be used to provide car seats for families who need them.More >>
Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Ericka Fouch to 15 years in jail and 3 years of a suspended sentence on Thursday for her role in the train crash that killed her two children in June 2017.More >>
Kentucky's attorney general has filed another lawsuit against a pharmaceutical distributor that he blames for the state's opioid addiction problems.More >>
Hundreds of teachers in central Kentucky have rallied in front of public schools to protest proposed cuts to their retirement benefits in what could be a precursor to a statewide strike.More >>
