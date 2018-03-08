Grind Session tournament comes to Owensboro

Some of the nation's top talent in high school basketball is in Owensboro this weekend.

The Grind Session brings some of the best high school basketball players in the nation to the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The community is really excited to see some of those players right in their neighborhood.

The tournament was just finalized over the weekend, but that hasn't stopped spectators from coming out to see the talent.

We spoke with Visit Owensboro earlier. They said they are ecstatic that the high-caliber tournament chose to come to Owensboro. They said it should bring at least a half a million dollars into the city.

One player has a special connection to Owensboro and the Sportscenter.

"My whole family's from here," Kolton Mitchell, a player for Victory Rock, said. "This is basically where our grassroots are. So I got that blue running through my veins."

The games run through Sunday and feature 14 of the top 100 high school players in the nation. Tickets range from $10-$12.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.