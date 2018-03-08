Murray St. Regents hold meeting on future of Richmond Hall

The Murray State University Board of Regents held a meeting Thursday about options on Richmond Hall, according to WKMS. (Source: KFVS)

The Murray State University Board of Regents held a meeting Thursday about options on Richmond Hall, according to WKMS.

A Louisville architecture firm held a presentation on cost and design.

An explosion on June 28, 2017 caused major structural damage to J.H. Richmond Hall as well as other surrounding buildings on campus.

For more information click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.