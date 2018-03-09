Town hall discusses bipartisan interest in new gun laws in Frankfort

Gun legislation in Frankfort was the topic of a town hall meeting in Louisville Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) told constituents at a town hall meeting Thursday there is an opportunity right now to pass gun safety laws in the state legislature.

"I think you're seeing now on both sides of the aisle, at least a willingness to look at legislation that probably wouldn't have been considered at the beginning of the year," McGarvey said.

In the wake of school shootings in Marshall County and Parkland, Florida, there are currently 22 pieces of pending legislation dealing with guns and school safety. Proposals range from training school personnel in the use of non-lethal weapons, to prohibiting assault weapons for most people under the age of 21.

McGarvey did not try to predict which bills might pass.

"Background checks, something like raising the age and banning bump stocks, all of those have an opportunity," McGarvey said. "I don't know if they will actually pass but I think they will be heard and hopefully do pass."

There are bills pending on the other end of the political spectrum as well, including broadening conceal carry opportunities.

McGarvey and others at the town hall meeting also acknowledged the strong influence of the NRA, calling it one of the top lobbying groups at the capitol.

