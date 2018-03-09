Famous Fiona responds to Texas hippo's love letter: 'Are you okay with paparazzi?'

Fiona (left) and Timothy (right) could be America's next favorite couple. (Images courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo and San Antonio Zoo)

Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.

Timothy the hippo laid his heart out to Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in a post on the San Antonio Zoo's Facebook page.

He's been checking out Fiona's pictures and videos and thinks she's "the most beautiful hippopotamus I have ever seen.

"Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend? I am single and available." I hope you #HippoSwipeRight#TeamFiona" Sincerely Timothy PS, Hippos rule and elephants drool!"

Will Fiona and Timothy become the next celebrity couple? For now, Fiona's playing hard to get.

In a response to Timothy, Cincinnati Zoo laid out the terms for dating our diva hippo.

"Fiona thinks you’re cute too, but it’s what’s on the inside that really counts! Your DNA will ultimately decide if you are the one for our little diva," They wrote on Twitter. "She’ll be with her mom for a while, so you have time to consider if you are willing to put up with her fame. Any potential mate would have to be thick skinned and okay with taking a back seat. Are you okay with paparazzi? Are you willing to move out of the way during photo shoots? Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati?"

Timothy recently moved from the ABQ BioPark Zoo in New Mexico to live with his grandmother, Uma, at the San Antonio Zoo.

