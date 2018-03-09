Student injures himself with gun at Lexington school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Student injures himself with gun at Lexington school

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – One student was taken to an area hospital after injuring himself with a gun at a Lexington school.

The incident happened at Frederick Douglass High School Friday morning.

No other students or staff were injured, according to Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

Deffendall said the student is receiving medical care and will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.

“We are not in a lockdown because the threat has been removed. School safety is the number one priority at Douglass and we will continue to take steps to ensure that all students and staff are safe,” Deffendall said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials will be updating the situation at 11 a.m.

