LMPD: Suspect had restricted ammo in gun following police chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local man is facing felony charges following a chase through the streets of Louisville.

Rondarius Blue-Johnson, 21, was pulled over last month for allegedly driving with canceled license plates, according to his arrest report.

When officers approached his vehicle, he drove off at a high rate of speed, the report said.

The chase that followed ended in a head-on collision with another vehicle, sending the victim from that other vehicle to a hospital with multiple injuries. Officers said Blue-Johnson got out of his car and ran off.

A witness told investigators that Blue-Johnson hid a loaded gun on the property of a nearby business. The gun contained flanged bullets, which are restricted in part because, according to the arrest report, they are "designed to expand on impact."

Blue-Johnson faces six felony charges, among others, and is being held on $20,000 bond.

