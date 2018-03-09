Louisville Zoo: Mikki the elephant is pregnant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Zoo is expecting a large addition.

Zoo officials announced Mikki the elephant was pregnant on Friday.

Mikki’s pregnancy was the result of an artificial insemination process that began five years ago.

She conceived in October of 2017. The average gestation of an elephant is 20 to 22 months.

“We are very excited about Mikki’s pregnancy. Preserving the future of this species is critical to us and we solidified our commitment to elephants with the expansion of our exhibit in 2015,” Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak was quoted saying in a press release. “Along with the expert, first-class attention and healthcare Mikki already receives, our animal care staff is also providing specialized prenatal care to safeguard the health of mother and calf throughout this long gestation period.”

This is Mikki’s second pregnancy. She had her first child, a boy named Scotty, in 2007. Unfortunately, he died from complications of colic.

