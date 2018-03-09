Report: Rand Paul attacker pleads guilty - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Report: Rand Paul attacker pleads guilty

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
(WAVE) - The man accused of attacking U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at Paul's home in Bowling Green pleaded guilty Friday, according to a report.

Bowling Green television station WBKO reported that Rene Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, which is a felony.

As Paul was mowing his lawn last year, Boucher tackled his neighbor, resulting in several broken ribs for Paul.

Boucher's formal sentencing date has been set for June 15. The recommended sentence is 21 months in jail, plus a fine, WBKO reported.

