Hawk rescued from lighting fixture

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rescue operation took place at a Louisville church Thursday after a hawk got trapped in a light fixture outside St Andrews Episcopal Church off Douglas Loop.

The hawk had a few scratches on his feet and was taken to Raptor Rehab for treatment.

Raptor Rehab officials said they plan to release the hawk in the same area in the next couple of days.

