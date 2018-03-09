March 9, 2018

Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!
If you can't decide between a night of theatre or a night of stand-up, tonight you can choose both! WAVE Country is getting the chance to see Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus tonight at the The Kentucky Center.
The Kentucky Center presents
Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!
Friday, March 9 8:00pm
Tickets start at $60
The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theater
(502) 584-7777
Southern Indiana Business Magazine
Jason Thomas, editor of the Southern Indiana Business Magazine, joins to talk about the March/April 2018 issue of the magazine. It highlights some of the best parts of Southern Indiana. It's also free! Pick it up to read about Chef Edward Lee, Alberto Papsodero, the owner of Amore Fine Italian Cuisine at Highlander Point in Floyds Knobs, local comedians Danny Browning and Vernon Thompson, makeup artist Isidro Valencia, the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River.
The Mocktail Project
People who don't drink can often feel excluded in social settings where seemingly everyone else is drinking. No one likes to feel left out. Through Jesse Hawkins' own experience to find inclusion as a non-drinker, he created The Mocktail Project. Mocktails are non-alcoholic cocktails. The Mocktail Project is a movement to offer a choice, hope, and inclusion.
A Drink For You, presented by the S.V. Foundation, is a charitable event that will provide live music, coffee paired with dishes prepared by local chefs, cocktails, and of course, mocktails. Proceeds from the event will fund recovery efforts through The Morton Center and The Healing Place to provide help to some of our community's most vulnerable citizens.
A Drink For You
Wednesday, March 14, 6:30-9:30pm
Mint on Mellwood, 1631 Mellwood Ave.
$65 per person
Tickets at themocktailproject.com
