4 killed in Union Co. fire

A Union County family of four died Friday in a mobile home fire.

It happened Friday around noon in the 1800 block of KY-2835 in Morganfield.

The sheriff's office, along with Kentucky State Police and the state fire marshal's office, were all on the scene throughout the day, working alongside many firefighters.

KSP detectives on scene of a structure fire in Morganfield.



The fire was reported around noon today in the 1800 block of KY 2835



Detectives say there are multiple fatalities.



Once information becomes available, I will send out a news release. — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) March 9, 2018

A woman told us her daughter and grandson died in the fire. Two others were not able to make it out.

Neighbors told us more than one child live in the mobile home.

4 people, including at least one child, were killed in the Whispering Meadows mobile home fire. State fire marshals office on scene investigating. Too early to release a cause yet. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 9, 2018

The fire is still under investigation. The names of the deceased will be released by the coroner.

